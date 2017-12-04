Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

LONG DISTANCE CALLING – Il video di "Ascending"


A meno di un mese dalla pubblicazione del nuovo album "Boundless" i tedeschi LONG DISTANCE CALLING pubblicano il video di "Ascending", il secondo singolo. L'album sarà pubblicato il 2 febbraio 2018 su InsideOutMusic.

Out There
Ascending
In The Clouds
Like A River
The Far Side
On The Verge
Weightless
Skydivers
We proudly present the brand new video clip for our second single "ASCENDING" which we shot in the studio, where we recorded "BOUNDLESS". We caught an intimate yet intense atmosphere, and we are happy to share it with you, enjoy!






Immagine

Pubblicata il: 15 gennaio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
