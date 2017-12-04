I Tribulation
pubblicano oggi il terzo e ultimo singolo, "The World
", estratto dall'imminente nuovo album "Down Below
", previsto in uscita il 26 gennaio 2018 su Century Media Records
. Per il brano è disponibile anche un video, creato dal filmmaker Robert Piel
:
Di seguito ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork:The Lament (5:38)
Nightbound (5:29)
Lady Death (3:23)
Subterranea (5:23)
Purgatorio (3:40)
Cries From The Underworld (5:11)
Lacrimosa (6:30)
The World (3:55)
Here Be Dragons (7:27)
Come, Become, To Be (3:42) (BONUS TRACK)