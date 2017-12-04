Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Tribulation, online il terzo singolo "The World"


Immagine


I Tribulation pubblicano oggi il terzo e ultimo singolo, "The World", estratto dall'imminente nuovo album "Down Below", previsto in uscita il 26 gennaio 2018 su Century Media Records. Per il brano è disponibile anche un video, creato dal filmmaker Robert Piel:



Di seguito ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork:

The Lament (5:38)
Nightbound (5:29)
Lady Death (3:23)
Subterranea (5:23)
Purgatorio (3:40)
Cries From The Underworld (5:11)
Lacrimosa (6:30)
The World (3:55)
Here Be Dragons (7:27)
Come, Become, To Be (3:42) (BONUS TRACK)

Immagine


Pubblicata il: 12 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
