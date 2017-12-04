Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Turbonegro, ascolta la nuova traccia "Hurry Up and Die"


Immagine


I Turbonegro rilasceranno il 2 febbraio il loro nono studio album "RockNRoll Machine", a 20 anni esatti dal giorno in cui la band (era il 1998) iniziava la "Apocalypse Trilogy" con "Apocalypse Dudes".
Dall'album potete vedere sotto il secondo singolo estratto dopo la titletrack precedentemente pubblicata, "Hurry Up and Die":



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della nuova uscita:

01. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation
02. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part II: Well Hello
03. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part III: RockNRoll Machine
04. Hurry Up & Die
05. Fist City
06. Skinhead Rock & Roll
07. Hot For Nietzsche
08. On the Rag
09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind
10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad
11. Special Education

Immagine

