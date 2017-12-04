I Turbonegro
rilasceranno il 2 febbraio il loro nono studio album "RockNRoll Machine
", a 20 anni esatti dal giorno in cui la band (era il 1998) iniziava la "Apocalypse Trilogy
" con "Apocalypse Dudes
".
Dall'album potete vedere sotto il secondo singolo estratto dopo la titletrack precedentemente pubblicata, "Hurry Up and Die
":
Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della nuova uscita:01. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation
02. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part II: Well Hello
03. The Rock And Roll Machine Suite Part III: RockNRoll Machine
04. Hurry Up & Die
05. Fist City
06. Skinhead Rock & Roll
07. Hot For Nietzsche
08. On the Rag
09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind
10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad
11. Special Education