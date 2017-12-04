Axel Rudi Pell
ha svelato i dettagli del suo 17esimo album solista, intitolato "Knights Call
".
Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 marzo su etichetta SPV / Steamhammer
e sarà seguito da un tour promozionale le cui date definitive saranno confermate a breve.
Ecco la tracklist e i formati dell'opera:The Medieval Overture (intro)
The Wild And The Young
Wildest Dreams
Long Live Rock
The Crusaders Of Doom
Truth And Lies
Beyond The Light
Slaves On The Run
Follow The Sun
Tower Of Babylon- Ltd. DigiPak incl. Poster
- Jewel Case Clear Tray Edition
- 2LP Gatefold, 180 g, red vinyl with black swirls, printed inner sleeves, CD in paper sleeve
- Download
- Streaming
- Ltd Boxset incl.: CD Digi, 2LP, Stainless Steel Skull Beer Mug , A1 Poster, Sticker, Photocard, Patch (Europe only)