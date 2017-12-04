Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Tornano gli Immortal (senza Abbath...) nel 2018

Da un post di pochi minuti fa su FB apprendiamo che gli IMMORTAL hanno appena terminato la registrazione del nuovo disco, prodotto daPeter
Tägtgren (Abyss Studio), e che sarà pubblicato lungo il corso del 2018.
Da notare l'assenza di Abbath.
IMMORTAL HAS COMPLETED NEW ALBUM!
The recording and mastering of the new IMMORTAL album is completed.
The band´s upcoming new full-length album has been produced by Peter
Tägtgren (Abyss Studio) who also produced «At The Heart Of Winter",
"Damned In Black", "Sons Of Northern Darkness" and "All Shall Fall"

Demonaz and Horgh comment:
"We have put a massive amount of energy into this, and wanted to deliver our absolutely best.
It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it. We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our 9th full length with you all."

The album will be released by Nuclear Blast Records in 2018 (release date will follow) and will contain the following tracks:

"Northern Chaos Gods", "Into Battle Ride", "Gates To Blashyrkh",
"Grim And Dark", "Called To Ice", "Where Mountains Rise",
"Blacker Of Worlds" and "Mighty Ravendark"

The line-up on the album is:
Demonaz (vocals, guitars)
Horgh (drums)
Peter Tägtgren (session bass)
Immagine

Pubblicata il: 08 gennaio 2018
Fonte: Facebook

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
