I REVERTIGO
sono il nuovo progetto del cantante Mats Levén
(CANDLEMASS
, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
, ex-THERION
) e del chitarrista Anders Wikström
(TREAT
).
La band pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto omonimo il prossimo 23 febbraio su etichetta Frontiers Music
con la seguente tracklist:01. Hoodwinked
02. Sailing Stones
03. Symphony Of Fallen Angels
04. The Cause
05. Gate Of The Gods
06. False Flag
07. Unobtainium
08. Luciferian Break Up
09. Joan Of Arc
10. Break Away
11. In Revertigo
Ecco a voi il videoclip di "The Cause
":