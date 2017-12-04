Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Revertigo, i dettagli dell'album di debutto omonimo

Immagine I REVERTIGO sono il nuovo progetto del cantante Mats Levén (CANDLEMASS, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ex-THERION) e del chitarrista Anders Wikström (TREAT).

La band pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto omonimo il prossimo 23 febbraio su etichetta Frontiers Music con la seguente tracklist:

01. Hoodwinked
02. Sailing Stones
03. Symphony Of Fallen Angels
04. The Cause
05. Gate Of The Gods
06. False Flag
07. Unobtainium
08. Luciferian Break Up
09. Joan Of Arc
10. Break Away
11. In Revertigo

Ecco a voi il videoclip di "The Cause":





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 08 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
24.99 € / 2-CD & Blu-ray
Copertina
Chevirex
Binary Watch
24.99 € / Orologio da polso (marrone)
Copertina
Dropkick Murphys
Signed and sealed in blood
14.99 € / CD e Bandiera
Copertina
Motörhead
Deutschland
19.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Ultime notizie
04 dicembre 2017
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading