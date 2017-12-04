Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Beloved By Artemis
", una nuova canzone dei BLEEDING GODS
.
Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album della band, "Dodekathlon
", in uscita il prossimo 12 gennaio su etichetta Nuclear Blast
con la seguente tracklist:01. Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)
02. Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)
03. Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)
04. From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)
05. Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)
06. Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)
07. Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)
08. Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)
09. Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)
10. Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)
11. Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)
12. Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)