Se avete seguito il recap del nostro Graz lo saprete già: il leader dei SODOM Tom Angelripper
ha confermato l'uscita dalla band del chitarrista Bernd "Bernemann" Kost
e del batterista Markus "Makka" Freiwald
.
After much thought and reflection, I have decided on this difficult step to pave the way for new challenges.
SODOM have always lived off the commitment and passion of everybody involved. Makka was part of the band for almost eight years, Bernemann even for more than twenty. To obviate a possible routine setting in which would make it impossible to continue our creative work optimally, I would like to start all over again with fresh and hungry musicians. At the same time, I would like to say thank you to Bernemann and Makka for many successful years in which we performed fantastic shows and released a number of real metal manifestos.
La nuova formazione sarà presentata al prossimo festival Full Metal Mountain 2018
e si appresterà quindi a registrare un nuovo album.