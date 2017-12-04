Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Judas Priest, rivelata tracklist del nuovo "Firepower"

Immagine I Judas Priest hanno reso ufficiale la tracklist dei brani del loro prossimo album "Firepower", in uscita il 9 marzo. L'album, che segue "Redemeer's of soul" del 2014, è stato prodotto da Tom Allom, già con i Judas Priest per "British Steel" e "Screaming for vengeance", e da Andy Sneap.

Qui di seguito la tracklist di "Firepower":

1. "Firepower"
2. "Lightning Strike"
3. "Evil Never Dies"
4. "Never The Heroes"
5. "Necromancer"
6. "Children of the Sun"
7. "Guardians"
8. "Rising From Ruins"
9. "Flame Thrower"
10. "Spectre"
11. "Traitors Gate"
12. "No Surrender"
13. "Lone Wolf"
14. "Sea of Red"

Una curiosità sono le voci girate sul web ( più precisamente sulla Judas Priest Firepower Wikipedia Page ) della presenza di Bruce Dickinson come special guest nel brano "Children of the Sun", notizia però subito tolta dalla circolazione. Staremo a vedere, o per meglio dire, a sentire!

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 08 gennaio 2018
Fonte: Rockol

Notizia segnalata da
Marco ’Metalfreak’ Pezza
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Strife
Witness a rebirth
19.99 € / LP
Copertina
Destruction
Spiritual Genocide
17.99 € / CD (DigiBook, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Kärbholz
Fallen und Fliegen
6.99 € / EP-CD
Copertina
Hello Kitty
Diamonds
39.99 € / Copripiumino (nero, 100% cotone, con stampa, 135 x 200 cm/80 x 80 cm)
Ultime notizie
04 dicembre 2017
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
08 gennaio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading