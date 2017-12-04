hanno reso ufficiale la tracklist dei brani del loro prossimo album "", in uscita il 9 marzo. L'album, che segue "Redemeer's of soul" del 2014, è stato prodotto da Tom Allom, già con i Judas Priest per "British Steel" e "Screaming for vengeance", e da Andy Sneap.Qui di seguito la tracklist di "1. "Firepower"2. "Lightning Strike"3. "Evil Never Dies"4. "Never The Heroes"5. "Necromancer"6. "Children of the Sun"7. "Guardians"8. "Rising From Ruins"9. "Flame Thrower"10. "Spectre"11. "Traitors Gate"12. "No Surrender"13. "Lone Wolf"14. "Sea of Red"Una curiosità sono le voci girate sul web ( più precisamente sulla Judas Priest Firepower Wikipedia Page ) della presenza dicome special guest nel brano "Children of the Sun", notizia però subito tolta dalla circolazione. Staremo a vedere, o per meglio dire, a sentire!