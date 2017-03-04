Il supergruppo Aldaria
ha registrato e reso disponibile online il brano "When the time has come
" devolvendo poi il ricavato delle vendite come contributo alla ricerca contro il cancro.
Ecco il pezzo:
Ricordiamo la composizione degli Aldaria e l'artwork del singolo:
Voci:Chris Bay (FREEDOM CALL)
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR)
Ola Halen (ex INSANIA)
Yannis Papadopoulos (BEAST IN BLACK)
Mike Livas e Victor Emenka (SOULSPELL)
Terje Harøy (PYRAMAZE)
Siegfried Samer (DRAGONY)
Todd Michael Hall (RIOT V)
David Åkesson (QANTICE)
Chitarre:Frode Hovd (ALDARIA)
Christer Harøy (DIVIDED MULTITUDE)
Thobbe Englund (ex SABATON)
Lars Rettkowitz (FREEDOM CALL)
Jimmy Hedlund (FALCONER)
Basso:Ronnie König (SIGNUM REGIS)
Orchestrazioni:Peter Crowley’s Fantasy Dream & Frode Hovd
Batteria:Morten Gade Sørensen (PYRAMAZE)