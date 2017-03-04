Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Aldaria, devoluti in beneficenza i proventi di "When the time has come"

Il supergruppo Aldaria ha registrato e reso disponibile online il brano "When the time has come" devolvendo poi il ricavato delle vendite come contributo alla ricerca contro il cancro.
Ecco il pezzo:



Ricordiamo la composizione degli Aldaria e l'artwork del singolo:

Voci:

Chris Bay (FREEDOM CALL)
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR)
Ola Halen (ex INSANIA)
Yannis Papadopoulos (BEAST IN BLACK)
Mike Livas e Victor Emenka (SOULSPELL)
Terje Harøy (PYRAMAZE)
Siegfried Samer (DRAGONY)
Todd Michael Hall (RIOT V)
David Åkesson (QANTICE)

Chitarre:

Frode Hovd (ALDARIA)
Christer Harøy (DIVIDED MULTITUDE)
Thobbe Englund (ex SABATON)
Lars Rettkowitz (FREEDOM CALL)
Jimmy Hedlund (FALCONER)

Basso:

Ronnie König (SIGNUM REGIS)

Orchestrazioni:

Peter Crowley’s Fantasy Dream & Frode Hovd

Batteria:

Morten Gade Sørensen (PYRAMAZE)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 dicembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
