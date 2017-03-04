Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Whitesnake, online il video ufficiale di "Burn"


I Whitesnake hanno rivisitato i brani che il loro singer David Coverdale aveva interpretato con i Deep Purple nella release "The Purple Album" due anni fa. L'album -ed il tour che ne è seguito- hanno offerto ai fans una nuova interpretazione di classici quali "Burn" o "Mistreated".
"The Purple Tour (Live)" sarà distribuito a partire dal prossimo 19 gennaio ed in anticipo è stata rilasciata online la versione di "Burn" che potete ascoltare nel player di seguito:



Ecco i dettagli dei CDs e l'artwork della release.

CD:

01. Burn
02. Bad Boys
03. Love Ain't No Stranger
04. The Gypsy
05. Give Me All Your Love
06. Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City
07. Mistreated
08. You Fool No One
09. Soldier Of Fortune
10. Is This Love
11. Fool For Your Loving
12. Here I Go Again
13. Still Of The Night

LP:

Side One

01. Burn
02. Bad Boys
03. Love Ain't No Stranger
04. The Gypsy

Side Two

01. Give Me All Your Love
02. Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City
03. Mistreated

Side Three

01. You Fool No One
02. Soldier Of Fortune
03. Is This Love
04. Fool For Your Loving

Side Four

01. Here I Go Again
02. Still Of The Night
03. You Keep On Moving - LP Bonus Track

