Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Lenore S. Fingers, i primi dettagli del secondo album

Dopo due anni di lavoro, l'ingresso del bassista Natale Casile e la collaborazione con l'ex-cantante degli ELUVEITIE Anna Murphy, i LENORE S. FINGERS sono pronti a pubblicare il loro secondo album, intitolato "All Things Lost On Earth".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 marzo 2018 su etichetta My Kingdom Music, è stato registrato da Alessio "Lex" Mauro in Italia e da Anna Murphy presso i Soundfarm Studios, la quale si è anche occupata del mixing. L'opera è stata quindi masterizzata da Simon Jameson presso i BlackArt Audio Studio.
We are very excited about all of this! I feel satisfied with what I have learned and acquired during this musical journey and I must say that this also is due to the collaboration with Anna! I want to thank her for the passion she trasmitted us; working with her has been a honor for us. I am sure that people who will listen to this new album will get in their hands the best Lenore S. Fingers music ever.



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 22 dicembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Project Pitchfork
Black
39.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Copertina
Copertina
Ravens Creed
The power
10.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
04 dicembre 2017
04 marzo 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
22 dicembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading