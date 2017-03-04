Dopo due anni di lavoro, l'ingresso del bassista Natale Casile
e la collaborazione con l'ex-cantante degli ELUVEITIE Anna Murphy
, i LENORE S. FINGERS
sono pronti a pubblicare il loro secondo album, intitolato "All Things Lost On Earth
".
Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 marzo 2018 su etichetta My Kingdom Music
, è stato registrato da Alessio "Lex" Mauro
in Italia e da Anna Murphy
presso i Soundfarm Studios
, la quale si è anche occupata del mixing. L'opera è stata quindi masterizzata da Simon Jameson
presso i BlackArt Audio Studio
.
We are very excited about all of this! I feel satisfied with what I have learned and acquired during this musical journey and I must say that this also is due to the collaboration with Anna! I want to thank her for the passion she trasmitted us; working with her has been a honor for us. I am sure that people who will listen to this new album will get in their hands the best Lenore S. Fingers music ever.