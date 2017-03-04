Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Korn, nuovo album solista per Jonathan Davis

Il cantante dei KORN Jonathan Davis è al lavoro su un nuovo album solista, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo anno.

Il disco è in lavorazione dal 2008 e sarà pubblicato semplicemente come Jonathan Davis, al contrario del precedente uscito come J.D.S.F.A. (Jonathan Davis and the SIMPLY FUCKING AMAZINGS). Questo progetto è infatti stato dichiarato chiuso in seguito alla scomparsa del chitarrista Shane Gibson.
I'm really excited. I've been working on these songs for 10 years, and it's turned out amazing. So there'll be a record coming out next year. I just shot videos yesterday for a couple of songs, and the tour will be next year.



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 22 dicembre 2017
