Il cantante dei KORN Jonathan Davis
è al lavoro su un nuovo album solista, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo anno.
Il disco è in lavorazione dal 2008 e sarà pubblicato semplicemente come Jonathan Davis
, al contrario del precedente uscito come J.D.S.F.A.
(Jonathan Davis and the SIMPLY FUCKING AMAZINGS
). Questo progetto è infatti stato dichiarato chiuso in seguito alla scomparsa del chitarrista Shane Gibson
.
I'm really excited. I've been working on these songs for 10 years, and it's turned out amazing. So there'll be a record coming out next year. I just shot videos yesterday for a couple of songs, and the tour will be next year.