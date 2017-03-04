Il bassista degli OVERKILL D.D. Verni
pubblicherà il suo primo album solista nel corso del 2018.
Il disco è stato mixato e masterizzato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris
e vede la collaborazione dei seguenti artisti: Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY)
Angus Clark (TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA)
Jeff Waters (ANNIHILATOR)
Bruce Franklin (TROUBLE)
Mike Romeo (SYMPHONY X)
Mike Orlando (ADRENALINE MOB)
Steve Leonard (ALMOST QUEEN)
Andre "Virus" Karkos (DOPE)
Ron Lipnicki (OVERKILL)
Verni è ancora alla ricerca di una etichetta che pubblichi l'opera.
There's some metal, punk, and classic rock... it's all in there, from QUEEN to GREEN DAY to METALLICA, I think we covered all the basses!
I'm psyched to get this disc out. We had a lot of fun and a lot of great players contributed.
Nel player di seguito potete guardare il lyric video di "Fire Up
".