Damnation Gallery, i dettagli del nuovo album "Black Stains"

Immagine I genovesi DAMNATION GALLERY annunciano e svelano la copertina del loro nuovo album dal titolo BLACK STAINS che uscirà in gennaio 2018 sotto Leynir Booking Production. Presto verranno resi noti ulteriori dettagli.

Line Up:

Scarlet - Voce
Lord Edgard - chitarre
Low - Basso e cori
Lord of Plague - chitarre
Coroner - Batteria

I pezzi e i testi sono stati scritti dai Damnation Gallery.

Tracklist ufficiale di Black Stains:

Equilibrium et Chaos
Damnation Gallery
Black stains
Evil extreme
Transcendence Hymn
Rest in pestilence
Dark Soul
Noumenon
Addiction
Psychosis


Pubblicata il: 20 dicembre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
