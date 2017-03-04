I genovesi DAMNATION GALLERY
annunciano e svelano la copertina del loro nuovo album dal titolo BLACK STAINS
che uscirà in gennaio 2018 sotto Leynir Booking Production
. Presto verranno resi noti ulteriori dettagli.
Line Up:Scarlet - Voce
Lord Edgard - chitarre
Low - Basso e cori
Lord of Plague - chitarre
Coroner - Batteria
I pezzi e i testi sono stati scritti dai Damnation Gallery
.
Tracklist ufficiale di Black Stains
:Equilibrium et Chaos
Damnation Gallery
Black stains
Evil extreme
Transcendence Hymn
Rest in pestilence
Dark Soul
Noumenon
Addiction
Psychosis