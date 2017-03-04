Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Stereo Satellite, il videoclip di "Glass Houses"

Ecco a voi il primo videoclip degli STEREO SATELLITE, realizzato per la canzone "Glass Houses".
After years in the making, we are very proud to be finally sharing our new band with the world... Ladies and gentlemen, we give you STEREO SATELLITE.

By melding hook-filled melodies within heavy guitar riffs and hard beats, STEREO SATELLITE shows their ability to compact a vast array of influence and experience into a signature sound with substance, style, and spirit.

La band è nata dall'unione di membri di ADRENALINE MOB, DISTURBED e ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA.





19 dicembre 2017
