Terremoto in casa EKTOMORF
.
I membri Tamás Schrottner
, Szabolcs Murvai
e Róbert Jaksa
sono infatti usciti dalla band ungherese per "differenze personali" con il cantante e chitarrista Zoltán Farkas
e sono stati sostituiti da Szebasztián Simon
, Attila Asztalos
e Dániel Szabó
.
After many years of touring and playing together, Tomi, Robi and Szabi decided to leave the band due to personal differences. They left on their own will; it was their own decision to leave. I respect their decision and will separate in peace. I wish them nothing but the best in their life with success and health. Will miss them a lot and thank them for everything! I think we will keep all the great memories forever! They also wanted to say thanks for the fans who provided some of their best time in their life — serving heavy music around the world!