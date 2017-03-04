I Manowar
tramite la loro pagina Facebook
hanno comunicato che a causa di un'intossicazione alimentare avuta da Joey DeMaio
, sono stati costretti a cancellare gli ultimi due spettacoli del Final Battle World Tour 2017
che ad ogni modo verranno riprogrammati il prima possibile.
Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale della band
“Unfortunately due to food poisoning and dehydration Joey DeMaio is under doctor’s care and has been ordered not to travel or perform at this time.
Therefore the last two shows of the FINAL BATTLE World Tour 2017 will be rescheduled.
Joey is expected to make a full recovery and with proper rest and treatment he will be back to lead the battle once again.
Fans with tickets for the Stuttgart shows on December 15 and 16, 2017 please be patient and hold on to your tickets while we work to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.”