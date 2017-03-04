L'ex-cantante di LEAVES' EYES
e THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Liv Kristine
è entrata ufficialmente nella formazione dei MIDNATTSOL
, come seconda voce.
La cantante sarà presente sul nuovo album della band guidata dalla sorella di Liv, Carmen Elise Espenaes
, previsto per il 2018.
Some time ago, we discussed with Liv that she would support us on our upcoming album as a special guest. Working together, we found out that not only the result is awesome — we also have a lot of fun together. The logical consequence was that we pick up Liv as a permanent member of the band. So she is now the official second singer in MIDNATTSOL.
We have already recorded Liv as the second voice on some songs for the next album. Liv will also have her own parts in some songs, so these songs will be more like a duet of the two sisters. We think the results will blow you away.
As Liv is now a permanent band member, we plan to play upcoming concerts together with her. We are very happy and it means a lot to us to have such an amazing singer and fantastic person in our MIDNATTSOL family.
A questo indirizzo
potete ascoltare un estratto dal nuovo album, una anteprima della canzone "Purple Sky
".