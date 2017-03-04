Il secondo album dei finnici SHIRAZ LANE
si intitolerà "Carnival Days
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 febbraio 2018.
"Carnival Days" is a record we are sincerely proud of and feel like this is a step closer to the core of our spirit as a band. We think this album portrays Shiraz Lane in a new light demonstrating musical maturity and growth, while simultaneously redeeming the potential and expectations of our fans as well as ourselves. We entered the album construction process well prepared, and with the help of our producer Per Aldeheim (Def Leppard, Soilwork, Lambretta) we found a perfect working rhythm and style to progress and make our material shine both compositionally and production wise. In addition, we have drawn inspiration from a wider range challenging ourselves to look beyond the conventional boundaries and traditional frameworks of rock music to create a package of high variety with surprising twists and turns and still being able to fabricate a uniform and symbiotic album. Hopefully this spectrum of emotion will be appreciated and cherished dearly by the large audience, as we certainly think it is worthy of.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming dei primi due estratti, la title-track "Carnival Days" e il brano "Harder To Breathe" con il suo videoclip:Carnival Days
The Crown
Harder To Breathe
Tidal Wave
Gotta Be Real
People Like Us
Shangri-La
War Of Mine
Shot Of Life
Hope
Reincarnation