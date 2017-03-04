Sappiamo che a nessuno frega dei piccoli gruppi ma noi siamo fatti così...le piccole gioie della vita.
Tornano i FRETERNIA
!
Gli autori del leggendario "Warchants & Fairytales
", scioltisi nel lontano 2003, annunciano tramite Metal-Rules.com il loro comeback.
Pasi Humppi - vocals ha scritto precedentemente:
It's a great honour to once again record an album under the Freternia Flag. There will be some brand new songs but also old stuff that never got to be released back in the days. The album will be finished in early 2018 and the release date is yet to be announced
Per l'occasione proprio il loro debutto “Warchants & Fairytales” è stato immesso su Spotify, iTunes ed Amazon Music in una versione rimasterizzata digitalmente e lo stesso accadrà a breve per il successore “A Nightmare Story”.