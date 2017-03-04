I WE SELL THE DEAD
pubblicheranno il proprio album di debutto "Heaven Doesn't Want You And Hell Is Full
" il prossimo 23 febbraio 2018 su etichetta earMUSIC
.
La band nasce da una idea di Niclas Engelin
(IN FLAMES
, ENGEL
), a cui si sono aggiunti Jonas Slättung
(DRÖMRIKET
), Gas Lipstick
(ex-HIM
) e Apollo Papathanasio
(SPIRITUAL BEGGARS
, FIREWIND
).
From the late 1800, an era that has inspired our band enormously, comes one of the greatest and darkest crime mysteries of them all: Jack The Ripper. We don't know 100 percent who he was but we know his horrendous deeds. All the visuals we had in our mind, combined with the sometimes slightly morbid lyrics, made us think that this is what music would have sounded like if heavy metal had existed in the 19th century, or if Jack The Ripper had travelled forward in time to join a metal band. WE SELL THE DEAD would have been his natural choice for a backing band. He probably would have felt right at home with us.
But, at the same time, the world hasn't exactly evolved into a beautiful place since the 1880s. In the 1979 movie, 'Time After Time', Jack The Ripper escapes justice by, indeed, fleeing in a time machine to 1979. After getting caught by his followers, The Ripper utters this line of wisdom: 'Back in 1893, I was a monster. Today... I'm an amateur.'
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. The Body Market
02. Echoes Of An Ugly Past
03. Leave Me Alone
04. Imagine
05. Turn It Over
06. Too Cold To Touch
07. Trust
08. Pale And Perfect
09. Silent Scream