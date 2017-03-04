Gli AVENGED SEVENFOLD
pubblicheranno un nuovo album acustico intitolato "Live At The Grammy Museum
" il prossimo 8 dicembre.
L'opera è stata registrata lo scorso 19 ottobre presso il Clive Davis Theater
di Los Angeles, e parte del ricavato delle vendite sarà destinato alle iniziative educative del Grammy Museum
.
Ecco la tracklist del disco:01. Opening
02. Introduction To 'As Tears Go By'
03. As Tears Go By
04. Introduction To 'Hail To The King'
05. Hail To The King
06. Introduction To 'Roman Sky'
07. Roman Sky
08. Introduction To 'Exist'
09. Exist
10. Introduction To 'So Far Away'
11. So Far Away