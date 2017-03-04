As most of you know, Jason Bowld has been in the hot seat since November 2015, playing every show we've done since then - killing it every single night. Jase has been a big part of making the last cycle for us our most enjoyable and successful yet, from the live shows through to the writing and recording sessions for 'Don't Need You' last year.



With that said, we'd like to officially welcome Jason to BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE as our permanent drummer. Since initially filling in for Moose in 2015, Jase has cemented himself as an integral member of the BULLET family, and you guys are going to be blown away with what he's brought to the new record.



We'd like to place on record our thanks for everything that Michael 'Moose' Thomas has given to BULLET throughout his time in the band, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.



Please join us in welcoming Jase to the fold, as [we] know he'd like to thank you guys for all the support and love you guys have given him over the last two years.

hanno annunciato la separazione dal batterista, svelando nel contempo il suo sostituto: si tratta di).La band è al momento impegnata in studio per registrare il proprio nuovo album, previsto per il 2018.