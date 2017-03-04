L'ex-chitarrista di MARILYN MANSON
e attuale chitarrista di ROB ZOMBIE John 5
pubblicherà il suono primo album dal vivo, "It's Alive!
", il prossimo 25 gennaio 2018.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Guitars, Tits And Monsters
02. Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly
03. Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA
04. Here's To The Crazy Ones
05. This Is My Rifle
06. Jiffy Jam
07. Hall Haw
08. Season Of The Witch
09. The Nightmare Unravels
10. Portrait Of Sydney Sloan
11. Triple D
12. Black Grass Plague
13. Behind The Nut Love
14. Making Monsters
15. Beat It
16. Now Fear This
17. Medley