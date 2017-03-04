Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

John 5, i dettagli del live album "It's Alive!"

Immagine L'ex-chitarrista di MARILYN MANSON e attuale chitarrista di ROB ZOMBIE John 5 pubblicherà il suono primo album dal vivo, "It's Alive!", il prossimo 25 gennaio 2018.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Guitars, Tits And Monsters
02. Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly
03. Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA
04. Here's To The Crazy Ones
05. This Is My Rifle
06. Jiffy Jam
07. Hall Haw
08. Season Of The Witch
09. The Nightmare Unravels
10. Portrait Of Sydney Sloan
11. Triple D
12. Black Grass Plague
13. Behind The Nut Love
14. Making Monsters
15. Beat It
16. Now Fear This
17. Medley


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 04 dicembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
