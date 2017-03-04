Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Bloodbath, in studio nel 2018

I BLOODBATH sono pronti a entrare in studio nel corso dei primi mesi del 2018 per registrare il loro nuovo album.
The guys are working on it now, so I think we're looking at recording in the end of January. We're looking at doing it maybe early February. So, yeah, we'll definitely do another album. But we'll see what happens. The guys in KATATONIA have been busy touring as well, so they're pretty much winding up now — I think they're playing Russia next week and then they're finished for the year. So, yeah, at the end of January, I think, we're gonna start now.



Pubblicata il: 04 dicembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
