Necrophobic, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "Mark Of The Necrogram"

Immagine Gli svedesi NECROPHOBIC pubblicheranno il proprio ottavo album in studio "Mark Of The Necrogram" il prossimo 23 febbraio 2018 su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco vede affiancarsi a Sebastian Ramstedt, Johan Bergebäck e Alexander Friberg il nuovo batterista Joakim Sterner e l'ex-cantante Anders Strokirk, rientrato dopo più di 20 anni.

L'artwork dell'opera è stato curato da Kristian "Necrolord" Wåhlin.

I NECROPHOBIC sono:

Anders Strokirk - Vocals
Alexander Friberg - Bass
Joakim Sterner - Drums
Sebastian Ramstedt - Guitar
Johan Bergebäck - Guitar


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 04 dicembre 2017
