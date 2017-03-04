Gli svedesi NECROPHOBIC
pubblicheranno il proprio ottavo album in studio "Mark Of The Necrogram
" il prossimo 23 febbraio 2018 su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco vede affiancarsi a Sebastian Ramstedt
, Johan Bergebäck
e Alexander Friberg
il nuovo batterista Joakim Sterner
e l'ex-cantante Anders Strokirk
, rientrato dopo più di 20 anni.
L'artwork dell'opera è stato curato da Kristian "Necrolord" Wåhlin
.
I NECROPHOBIC
sono:Anders Strokirk - Vocals
Alexander Friberg - Bass
Joakim Sterner - Drums
Sebastian Ramstedt - Guitar
Johan Bergebäck - Guitar