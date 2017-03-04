Gli svedesi GRAVE
si sono separati dal batterista Ronnie Bergerstål
dopo dieci anni.
To set the record straight.
There has been circulating rumours about our drummer and why he has not been with us on all shows this year.
We are unhappy to inform you that we have parted ways with our drummer Ronnie Bergerstål.
After being a part of Grave for more than 10 years he will surely leave a big hole that needs to be filled.
This is not the place to discuss or speculate about why we have decided to part ways
We wish you all the best Ronnie.
Ola, Tobias & Mika