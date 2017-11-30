Gli IN VAIN
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Currents
" il prossimo 26 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Indie Recordings
.
Primo singolo tratto dal disco è il brano "Seekers Of The Truth
", di cui potete guardare il lyric video nel player di seguito. La clip è stata diretta da Costin Chioreanu
, autore dell'artwork dell'opera.
Seekers of the Truth is by far not a random lyric video. Pushed by the message of the song, I wanted to add a new dimension to the whole presentation, which can be discovered in the message of the illustrations. For me, the lyrics of this song are talking about one of the vital issues of nowadays society, an issue which is felt just by a very few. Those are the seekers, who are still living out there, among this terrifying crowd of people who switched their reality with a common illusion, agreed and imposed by the system. So, with all these dramatic moments I tried to catch in my illustrations for this video, I hope I could make the message of the band more powerful, and I hope it will be reached by those who need it to go on.