Il nuovo album di Andrew W.K.
si intitolerà "You're Not Alone
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 marzo 2018 su etichetta RED Music/Sony Music
.
L'artwork del disco è stato realizzato da Boris Vallejo
e Julie Bell
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. The Power of Partying
02. Music Is Worth Living For
03. Ever Again
04. I Don't Know Anything
05. The Feeling of Being Alive
06. Party Mindset
07. The Party Never Dies
08. Give Up On You
09. Keep On Going
10. In Your Darkest Moments
11. The Devil's On Your Side
12. Break The Curse
13. Total Freedom
14. Beyond Oblivion
15. Confusion and Clarity
16. You're Not Alone