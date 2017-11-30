Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Andrew W.K., i dettagli del nuovo album "You're Not Alone"

Immagine Il nuovo album di Andrew W.K. si intitolerà "You're Not Alone" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 marzo 2018 su etichetta RED Music/Sony Music.

L'artwork del disco è stato realizzato da Boris Vallejo e Julie Bell.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. The Power of Partying
02. Music Is Worth Living For
03. Ever Again
04. I Don't Know Anything
05. The Feeling of Being Alive
06. Party Mindset
07. The Party Never Dies
08. Give Up On You
09. Keep On Going
10. In Your Darkest Moments
11. The Devil's On Your Side
12. Break The Curse
13. Total Freedom
14. Beyond Oblivion
15. Confusion and Clarity
16. You're Not Alone


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 30 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
W.A.S.P.
The sting
13.99 € / CD & DVD (Edizione Deluxe)
Copertina
Dropkick Murphys
Signed and sealed in blood
14.99 € / CD e Bandiera
Copertina
9mm
Volle Kraft voraus
15.99 € / CD (Digipak, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
29 novembre 2017
28 novembre 2017
04 marzo 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
30 novembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading