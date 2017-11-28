Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Edenbridge, i dettagli del nuovo live album "Live Momentum"

Immagine Gli EDENBRIDGE pubblicheranno il loro nuovo live album "Live Momentum" il prossimo 29 novembre esclusivamente tramite il proprio sito web ufficiale e in tiratura limitata a 1000 copie.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e il video estratto di "The Die Is Not Cast":

01. The Force Within (Intro)
02. Mystic River
03. Alight A New Tomorrow
04. Skyline’s End
05. Shiantara
06. The Moment Is Now
07. Return To Grace
08. Star-Crossed Dreamer
09. The Die Is Not Cast
10. Remember Me
11. The Invisible Force
12. Solitaire
13. The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding
14. Higher





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 novembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
