Gli EDENBRIDGE
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo live album "Live Momentum
" il prossimo 29 novembre esclusivamente tramite il proprio sito web ufficiale e in tiratura limitata a 1000 copie.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e il video estratto di "The Die Is Not Cast
":01. The Force Within (Intro)
02. Mystic River
03. Alight A New Tomorrow
04. Skyline’s End
05. Shiantara
06. The Moment Is Now
07. Return To Grace
08. Star-Crossed Dreamer
09. The Die Is Not Cast
10. Remember Me
11. The Invisible Force
12. Solitaire
13. The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding
14. Higher