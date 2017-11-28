Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Leaves' Eyes, disponibile il video di "Sign of the Dragonhead"


Immagine


Si chiamerà "Sign of the Dragonhead" ed uscirà via AFM Records il prossimo 12 gennaio il nuovo lavoro sulla lunga distanza dei Leaves' Eyes; nel frattempo la band ha reso disponibile online il video ufficiale della titletrack.



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork del disco:

01. Sign Of The Dragonhead
02. Across The Sea
03. Like A Mountain
04. Jomsborg
05. Völva
06. Riders On The Wind
07. Fairer Than The Sun
08. Shadows In The Night
09. Rulers Of Wind And Waves
10. Fires In The North
11. Waves Of Euphoria

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
