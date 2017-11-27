In una recente intervista il chitarrista degli XANDRIA Philip Restemeier
ha parlato della recente separazione della band dalla cantante Dianne Van Giersbergen
.
Well, I think that the reason is that we reached a point in the life of the band where all the demands that we felt — whether they came from ourselves or from outside the band, like management or maybe label or just the promoters who were asking for the possibility to play shows — and it got really, really… yeah, you can say stressful for us to manage this with the other parts of our private lives — it definitely affected all of us. Then, of course, you have always topics inside a band where not everybody is necessarily on the same page, so there was definitely some discussions where also the future of the band was a topic. And for Dianne, it came to a point where she couldn't really take that anymore. And when she said that was not going to be able to work with the band for the next six to 12 months, we had to think of something. We had to cancel, like, 22 shows in total, because it just wasn't possible to find any other solution. And we had approached Dianne with the idea of saving some of the shows with a tempory-replacement singer. We did that in the years before — when it came to Steven [Wussow, bass], when it came to Gerit [Lamm, drums] — and it was just for the best for everybody in the band. And we had really felt a need to make these shows happen. So we decided to do the shows with a temporary-replacement singer. And a day after we told Dianne that we felt that we needed to take this step, she made that statement that probably most people know now from Facebook."
Aeva is a temporary replacement; that was always planned as such. Some people got that wrong and already thought that she was going to be the new singer. But she has a lot of other projects going on, so we're not taking this further until the end of this year for the moment. And also for us, we're pretty busy making these shows happen, so we did not really talk about the future beyond what's… Starting in 2018, we still have to talk about that. And when we come home from this leg of the tour, that will definitely be the time to sit down and talk about the future together.