TNT, ecco il nuovo cantante

I norvegesi TNT hanno annunciato l'ingresso nella band del cantante spagnolo Baol Bardot Bulsara, che ha debuttato lo scorso 22 novembre all'Oslo Spektrum di Oslo.
This will be a new chapter for TNT and we wish Baol Bardot Bulsara welcome as our new singer. A big thank you to all the people that welcomed him in Oslo Spektrum on Wednesday and for supporting us. We look forward to a new year with gigs and a new album coming up soon!
I'm very happy and very grateful to be here, to be a part of the TNT family now. This is a dream come true for me, actually, because I've been a fan of TNT since my teens. You could say I grew up listening to the band. So this is kind of a strange karma for me, you know.

Anyway, I wanted to tell you that I'm very grateful. I appreciate so much your warmth there at the Spektrum and in the social media. You've been very kind to me, and I'm thankful for that. And I just wanted to tell you that I'm here to continue with the legacy and hopefully see you all in the near future touring and having fun together.



Pubblicata il: 27 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
