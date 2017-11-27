'Comin' For You
', primo singolo estratto dal nuovo full-length degli Aerodyne
, "Breaking Free
", è finalmente disponibile con un video ufficiale su YouTube
e in streaming tramite Spotify. Seguiranno a breve tutte le altre piattaforme digitali.
"Breaking Free
" uscirà il 15 Dicembre 2017 via Street Symphonies Records / Burning Minds Music Group
, distribuito da Sound Trek
in Italia, AnderStein Music
in Giappone e Plastic Head
nel resto del mondo.
"Breaking Free
" Tracklist:01. As Above, So Below
02. Comin' For You
03. Breaking Free
04. Aerodynamic
05. Pedal To The Floor
06. We All Live A Lie
07. Until You're Gone
08. Setting Hell On Fire
09. Run Away
10. Back To BackAerodyne
is:Daniel Almqvist: Vocals, Guitar
Timmy Kan: Bass
Johan Bergman: Lead Guitar
Christoffer Almqvist: Drums
Web / Social Links:https://www.facebook.com/aerodyneofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/streetsymphonieshttps://www.burningmindsgroup.com/street-symphonies