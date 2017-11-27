Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Aerodyne, il singolo “Comin' For You” disponibile in streaming; video online

'Comin' For You', primo singolo estratto dal nuovo full-length degli Aerodyne, "Breaking Free", è finalmente disponibile con un video ufficiale su YouTube e in streaming tramite Spotify. Seguiranno a breve tutte le altre piattaforme digitali.

"Breaking Free" uscirà il 15 Dicembre 2017 via Street Symphonies Records / Burning Minds Music Group, distribuito da Sound Trek in Italia, AnderStein Music in Giappone e Plastic Head nel resto del mondo.  

"Breaking Free" Tracklist:

01. As Above, So Below
02. Comin' For You
03. Breaking Free
04. Aerodynamic
05. Pedal To The Floor
06. We All Live A Lie
07. Until You're Gone
08. Setting Hell On Fire
09. Run Away
10. Back To Back

Aerodyne is:

Daniel Almqvist: Vocals, Guitar
Timmy Kan: Bass
Johan Bergman: Lead Guitar
Christoffer Almqvist: Drums

Web / Social Links:

https://www.facebook.com/aerodyneofficial
https://www.facebook.com/streetsymphonies
https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/street-symphonies


Pubblicata il: 27 novembre 2017
Fonte: http://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff

Notizia segnalata da
Atomic Stuff Promotion
