Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Kataklysm, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "Meditations"

Il nuovo album dei KATAKLYSM si intitolerà "Meditations" e sarà pubblicato nel mese di aprile 2018 su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.

Il disco sarà mixato e masterizzato da Jay Ruston.
This album has so much to offer that we decided to search for someone outside the box for it. Someone who comes with a fresh outlook and hasn't work with extreme or death metal bands. We wanted someone with a more organic feel but at the same time can pound a mix into your chest with the power and definition it deserves. When Jay accepted to work with us, we knew he would bring just that! So far, the first mixes coming in are incredible. We will be turning some heads on this album, folks. That's all I can say for now. Can't wait!



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Spiral
Bone Finger
15.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
39.99 € / 3-LP
Copertina
Portal 2
Companion Cube
24.99 € / Peluche (100% poliestere)
Copertina
Tattoos Traditional
19.95 € / Brochure (Copertina Morbida)
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
23 novembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading