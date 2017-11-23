Il nuovo album dei KATAKLYSM
si intitolerà "Meditations
" e sarà pubblicato nel mese di aprile 2018 su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il disco sarà mixato e masterizzato da Jay Ruston
.
This album has so much to offer that we decided to search for someone outside the box for it. Someone who comes with a fresh outlook and hasn't work with extreme or death metal bands. We wanted someone with a more organic feel but at the same time can pound a mix into your chest with the power and definition it deserves. When Jay accepted to work with us, we knew he would bring just that! So far, the first mixes coming in are incredible. We will be turning some heads on this album, folks. That's all I can say for now. Can't wait!