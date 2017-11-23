Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Howling Sycamore, nuovo progetto per Davide Tiso

Immagine Il chitarrista e produttore italiano Davide Tiso (EPHEL DUATH, GOSPEL OF THE WITCHES) ha dato vita a un nuovo progetto extreme progressive metal, denominato HOWLING SYCAMORE.

La band, completata da Jason McMaster e Hannes Grossmann, ha già firmato un accordo con l'etichetta Prosthetic Records, che ne pubblicherà l'album di debutto omonimo il prossimo 26 gennaio 2018.
Howling Sycamore was born from the stubborn idea of melting together different styles of heavy music into something powerful, sincere and with a strong identity. I wanted to mix extreme metal drumming, layered down-tuned guitars and old school prog metal singing. I'm so grateful that these amazing musicians helped shape the album into the beautiful weirdness that it became.
A questo indirizzo potete ascoltare il primo estratto, il brano "Upended".
I can't imagine a better way to launch Howling Sycamore than signing to such a good label as Prosthetic Records. I have believed in the potential of my new band since day one but I was somehow convinced that due to the peculiarity of the songs themselves, the natural trajectory of Howling Sycamore would have a much more low key starting point. The fact that our debut album got the attention of such a respected label makes me dream even bigger for the next steps ahead. Prosthetic Records has always supported forward thinking bands that pay a certain amount of attention to technical proficiency. For most of my career, my music has been labeled in the same way: it felt right to join forces.
Ospiti del disco sono Bruce Lamont, Kevin Hufnagel e Fester.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

"Upended"
"Obstinate Pace"
"Let Fall"
"Intermezzo"
"Midway"
"Chant Of Stillness"
"Descent To Light"
"Dysphoria"

Pubblicata il: 23 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
