In una intervista a Canal Metal il chitarrista degli Amon Amarth
, Johan Söderberg e il batterista, Jocke Wallgren, hanno rivelato che il responso dei fans sul nuovo materiale live è migliore rispetto al vecchio.
Queste le sue parole:
"I think that's very good for us, because it's not the old material people wanna hear. For us, it's always they wanna hear the new stuff, and the new stuff becomes more popular for each album. And I think it's great, to have it like that, instead of just going around and it's only the old songs people wanna hear. For us as musicians, it's much more fun to play the new stuff. And to see that that gets a better reaction is also very rewarding
."
Sul perchè di questo fatto, hanno detto che " è il songwriting ad essere milgiorato nel tempo, quindi è una rreazione logica quella dei fans!
"