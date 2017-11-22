Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) ricoverato in ospedale

Immagine Bill Ward è stato ricoverato per accertamenti cardiaci, queste le sue parole:
"I wound up in hospital this past weekend with heart problems. I am okay and in good recovery at this time. However, I've never experienced this particular type of heart problem before, and due to its nature, I had to make the decision to cancel the dates."

Come annuncaito quindi le date del tour "Day Of Errors" che doveva iniziare ad inizi dicembre sono stata cancellate . Nel tour suonavano insieme a Ward, Joe Amodea (guitar/vocals) e il singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg

Pubblicata il: 22 novembre 2017
Fonte: Blabbermouth

Notizia segnalata da
Marco ’Metalfreak’ Pezza
