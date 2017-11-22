Bill Ward
è stato ricoverato per accertamenti cardiaci, queste le sue parole: "I wound up in hospital this past weekend with heart problems. I am okay and in good recovery at this time. However, I've never experienced this particular type of heart problem before, and due to its nature, I had to make the decision to cancel the dates.
"
Come annuncaito quindi le date del tour "Day Of Errors" che doveva iniziare ad inizi dicembre sono stata cancellate . Nel tour suonavano insieme a Ward, Joe Amodea (guitar/vocals) e il singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg