Hammerfall, guarda il promo video per la re-release di "Glory to the Brave"


Immagine


Il 1° dicembre uscirà -licenziata da Nuclear Blast Records- la ristampa del fortunatissimo debut album degli Hammerfall "Glory to the Brave" a 20 anni dalla sua pubblicazione, dal titolo “Glory To The Brave – 20 Year Anniversary Edition“. Ecco il promo trailer che la band ha reso disponibile online:



Ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork dell'album:

01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
02. The Metal Age
03. HammerFall
04. I Believe
05. Child Of The Damned
06. Steel Meets Steel
07. Stone Cold
08. Unchained
09. Glory To The Brave

Bonus tracks:

10. Ravenlord
11. Glory To The Brave (radio edit)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 22 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
