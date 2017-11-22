Il 1° dicembre uscirà -licenziata da Nuclear Blast Records
- la ristampa del fortunatissimo debut album degli Hammerfall
"Glory to the Brave
" a 20 anni dalla sua pubblicazione, dal titolo “Glory To The Brave – 20 Year Anniversary Edition
“. Ecco il promo trailer che la band ha reso disponibile online:
Ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork dell'album:01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
02. The Metal Age
03. HammerFall
04. I Believe
05. Child Of The Damned
06. Steel Meets Steel
07. Stone Cold
08. Unchained
09. Glory To The Brave
Bonus tracks:
10. Ravenlord
11. Glory To The Brave (radio edit)