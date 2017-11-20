I tedeschi MYSTIC PROPHECY
pubblicheranno un nuovo album di cover intitolato "Monuments Uncovered
" il prossimo 12 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Massacre Records
.
Roberto Dimitri Liapakis ha scritto precedentemente:
This album is like a love letter to the music that accompanied so many of us, myself included, in the '70s, '80s and '90s — and believe me, you have not heard the songs like this before! I'm also really excited to show you a new and different side of MYSTIC PROPHECY!
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band presso i Prophecy Studios
, mixato e masterizzato da Henrik Udd
presso gli Udd Recording Studios
, mentre l'artwork è stato curato da Dušan Markovic
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. You Keep Me Hangin' On (KIM WILDE/THE SUPREMES cover)
02. Hot Stuff (DONNA SUMMER cover)
03. Shadow On The Wall (MIKE OLDFIELD cover)
04. Are You Gonna Go My Way (LENNY KRAVITZ cover)
05. I'm Still Standing (ELTON JOHN cover)
06. Because The Night (PATTI SMITH cover)
07. Space Lord (MONSTER MAGNET cover)
08. Get It On (T.REX cover)
09. Toyko (TOKYO cover)
10. Proud Mary (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover)
11. The Stroke (BILLY SQUIER cover) (digipak bonus track)