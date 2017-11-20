Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Mystic Prophecy, i dettagli dell'album di cover "Monuments Uncovered"

Immagine I tedeschi MYSTIC PROPHECY pubblicheranno un nuovo album di cover intitolato "Monuments Uncovered" il prossimo 12 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Massacre Records.
Roberto Dimitri Liapakis ha scritto precedentemente:

This album is like a love letter to the music that accompanied so many of us, myself included, in the '70s, '80s and '90s — and believe me, you have not heard the songs like this before! I'm also really excited to show you a new and different side of MYSTIC PROPHECY!
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band presso i Prophecy Studios, mixato e masterizzato da Henrik Udd presso gli Udd Recording Studios, mentre l'artwork è stato curato da Dušan Markovic.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. You Keep Me Hangin' On (KIM WILDE/THE SUPREMES cover)
02. Hot Stuff (DONNA SUMMER cover)
03. Shadow On The Wall (MIKE OLDFIELD cover)
04. Are You Gonna Go My Way (LENNY KRAVITZ cover)
05. I'm Still Standing (ELTON JOHN cover)
06. Because The Night (PATTI SMITH cover)
07. Space Lord (MONSTER MAGNET cover)
08. Get It On (T.REX cover)
09. Toyko (TOKYO cover)
10. Proud Mary (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover)
11. The Stroke (BILLY SQUIER cover) (digipak bonus track)


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 20 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
39.99 € / 3-LP
Copertina
Warbringer
Worlds torn asunder
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Nevermore
Dead heart in a dead world
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Haunted, The
Revolver
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
20 novembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading