Gli Apophys
sono una death metal band olandese nata nel 2012 e formata da membri di God Dethroned, Prostitute Disfigurement, Detonation and Toxocara che con il debutto Prime Incursion
(Metal Blade, qui
la nostra review) ha fatto vedere tante buone cose, riuscendo a piazzare il proprio mix di velocità, brutalità e groove tra le cose più interessanti del 2015.
Oggi, in esclusiva italiana per Metal.it
, abbiamo il piacere di presentare "Deadlock"
, nuovo pezzo che farà parte del prossimo album Devoratis
, in uscita il 22 gennaio 2018.
Ecco alcune parole di presentazione rilasciate dal cantante Kevin Quilligan:Deadlock is one of the most powerful songs on the album. This one definitely packs a punch!
As you can see in the video there is some serious riffing going on in this one, they make it look easy but I can tell you it's not.
Story wise, Deadlock is the chapter where our two main characters meet face to face for the first time. Their embrace is like the embrace of a bear trap. Stuck, painful and possibly fatal.
L'album racchiude un concept sci-fi scritto dallo stesso cantante:We wanted to do a concept album but we couldn't find a fitting concept, so we decided to write it ourselves. Together with all the members we fashioned our own tale to tell which has given a whole new meaning to our music
A proposito della storia narrata:The story of an unlikely union of two forces against an intergalactic race led by a zealous leader known as Consul…
-Nel player qui sotto potete ascoltare il nuovo brano-