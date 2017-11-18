Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

AC/DC, morto Malcolm Young

Dalla pagina Facebook degli AC/DC
Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.
Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.
With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.
As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.
He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.
He took great pride in all that he endeavored.
His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.
.
As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.
He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.
Malcolm, job well done.
Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 18 novembre 2017 alle 14:57

RIP... -.-

Leggi la discussione completa

Pubblicata il: 18 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
