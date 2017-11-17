Philip Anselmo
ha pubblicato su Facebook
un teaser del nuovo e quarto home video dei PANTERA
.
L'uscita dipenderà dalle vendite del DVD "Dimevision Vol. 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over
", previsto per il prossimo 24 novembre su etichetta Metal Blade Records
, o almeno questo è quello che ha affermato l'ex-compagna di Dimebag Darrell
, Rita Haney
.
There's not a market for DVDs anymore, and that's what the industry told us. They passed on, and I had to go to our really good friend Brian Slagel, just to get this going with Metal Blade. So this video is kind of, 'We're gonna prove you wrong. There's still this strong cult following for PANTERA home videos and 'Dimevision'.' So if the people get out and really support this package and go old school and not the digital format... 'cause it's so hard to get clearances for every little thing. That's exactly why the previous PANTERA videos are not out there on iTunes that you can get them, because trying to go back and get all those clearances, it would be so expensive today, there's no way. So we have to go with the old-school format. And if people will support it and show the love and it does well, then that gives us the green light for the next project. So it's really gonna depend on that.
L'ultimo home video della band, "3: Watch It Go
", è stato pubblicato nel 1997.