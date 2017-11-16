Over our 30-year history, we have obviously had more than our fair share of struggles. Struggles that have broken us apart on several occasions. Whether those struggles were internal, external or both, no matter the situation, we always find are way back to one another. How? Why? It took me 30 years to realize it's because the relationships run too deep, the songs are timeless, and the fans are ageless. It's meant so much to us and so many others. And it's for these reasons EXHORDER can't be broken, even by the hands that created it. Like it or not, love it or hate it, EXHORDER is forever and it's my duty, my honor and privilege to do it again!

La thrash metal band americanaè tornata in attività.Il gruppo si è infatti riunito e ha in programma tre date tra New York e Los Angeles, in cui suonerà per intero gli album "" e "".La band, scioltasi nel 1994 in seguito all'abbandono del cantante, si era già riunita tra il 2008 e il 2011, anno della scomparsa del bassistaEcco la formazione attuale: