Linkin Park, i dettagli del nuovo live album "One More Light Live"

Immagine Il prossimo 15 dicembre i LINKIN PARK pubblicheranno un nuovo live album, intitolato "One More Light Live".

Il disco è stato registrato durante l'ultimo tour della band a supporto dell'album "One More Light" e sarà dedicato al cantante Chester Bennington, deceduto lo scorso luglio.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Talking To Myself
02. Burn It Down
03. Battle Symphony
04. New Divide
05. Invisible
06. Nobody Can Save Me
07. One More Light
08. Crawling
09. Leave Out All The Rest
10. Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy)
11. What I’ve Done
12. In The End
13. Sharp Edges
14. Numb
15. Heavy
16. Bleed It Out


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 16 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
