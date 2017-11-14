L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
ha annunciato di aver messo sotto contratto i CORELEONI
, il nuovo progetto nato da una idea del chitarrista dei GOTTHARD Leo Leoni
.
Il gruppo è completato dal cantante Ronnie Romero
(LORDS OF BLACK
, RAINBOW
), dal batterista Hena Habegger
, dal chitarrista Jgor Gianola
e dal bassista Mila Merker
.
La band debutterà con un album molto speciale nel febbraio del 2018.
On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first GOTTHARD album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like 'Downtown', 'Firedance', 'Higher', 'Here Comes The Heat', 'In The Name', 'Ride On...', 'Let It Be' and 'All I Care 4'. Songs that with GOTTHARD we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and 're-brushed' them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me.
This CORELEONI project made me feel so many emotions and memories, filling my heart with joy. I hope hearing these new versions gives all the GOTTHARD fans, especially the ones who knew and loved the band in the early days, the same great emotions that it has brought to me.