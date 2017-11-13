Il 26 gennaio 2018pubblicherà "", il nuovo live album del leggendario Steve Hackett. "Wuthering Nights" è stato filmato alla Birmingham Symphony Hall durante l'ultimo tour del genio delle sei corde, l'acclamatissimo Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour.Sarà disponibile in Special Edition 2DVD + 2CD Digipak, Blu-Ray e digitale.Il tour è l'anniversario dei 40 anni di Wind & Wuthering, l'ultimo album di Hackett nella formazione dei Genesis, che all'epoca raggiunse la posizione #7 della UK album chart. Per celebrare Steve e la band hanno riproposto 5 brani dell'album: Eleventh Earl Of Mar, One For The Vine, Blood On The Rooftops, …In That Quiet Earth e Afterglow.