Steve Hackett, in arrivo il nuovo live "Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham"

STEVE HACKETT - In arrivo il nuovo live "Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham"

Il 26 gennaio 2018 InsideOutMusic pubblicherà "Wuthering Nights:Live In Birmingham", il nuovo live album del leggendario Steve Hackett. "Wuthering Nights" è stato filmato alla Birmingham Symphony Hall durante l'ultimo tour del genio delle sei corde, l'acclamatissimo Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour.

Sarà disponibile in Special Edition 2DVD + 2CD Digipak, Blu-Ray e digitale.

Il tour è l'anniversario dei 40 anni di Wind & Wuthering, l'ultimo album di Hackett nella formazione dei Genesis, che all'epoca raggiunse la posizione #7 della UK album chart. Per celebrare Steve e la band hanno riproposto 5 brani dell'album: Eleventh Earl Of Mar, One For The Vine, Blood On The Rooftops, …In That Quiet Earth e Afterglow.

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 13 novembre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
