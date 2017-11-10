Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Bleeding Gods, i dettagli del nuovo album "Dodekathlon"

Immagine Freschi di firma con l'etichetta Nuclear Blast, i BLEEDING GODS pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Dodekathlon" il prossimo 12 gennaio.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "From Feast To Beast", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito. La clip è stata diretta da Sebastiaan Spijker.
We are really proud to launch our first single 'From Feast To Beast' from the new album Dodekathlon upon you! The track is about catching the Erymanthian Boar and bring it back alive to King Eurystheus. This was Hercules' 4th labour of the series of 12 episodes concerning his penance for slaying his son, daughter and wife Megara. Sebastiaan did an awesome job directing the video, which only shows some band shots. It is a real joy to work with him and he has a good and fast communication, which we like. We hope you will enjoy the video as much as we do!
L'opera è stata registrata presso i Pitch Note Productions e gli Hal 5 Studio, mixata e masterizzata presso i Soundlodge Studio, mentre l'artwork è stato realizzato da Dimitris Tzortzis della Immensa Artis. Eccone la tracklist:

Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)
Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)
Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)
From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)
Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)
Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)
Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)
Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)
Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)
Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)
Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)
Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 10 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
