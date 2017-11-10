Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Dark Funeral, si separano dal batterista

Gli svedesi DARK FUNERAL si sono separati dal batterista Nils "Dominator" Fjellström. Il suo sostituto per i prossimi concerti è Jalomaah.
We must sadly inform you that we have agreed to let Nils 'Dominator' Fjellström take a much needed timeout from the band to handle personal matters. We, of course, wish him the best!

Yet the world keeps turning and so DARK FUNERAL will stride on. We have hired an extremely talented drummer that will fill in Nils's position until further notice. 'Jalomaah' will make his live debut with us today, Friday 10 November, at Aalborg Metal Festival in Denmark.

All scheduled shows and tours will take place as planned! Stay tuned for further announcements!

2018 will be an epic year as we have two celebrations to make: our classic album 'Vobiscum Satanas' turns 20 years old and DARK FUNERAL celebrate 25 years as a band. More news to follow - stay tuned!



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 10 novembre 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
